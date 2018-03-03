White Helmet Rescuers Targeted By Douma Airstrikes While Tending to Injured

Deadly airstrikes and shelling continued in East Ghouta, Syria, on Friday, March 2, according to local sources.At least 11 people were killed in Douma as the result of 17 airstrikes, 10 barrel bombs, three land-based missiles and a number of rockets, the Damascus Media Center reported.On Tuesday, a five-hour “humanitarian pause” was implemented by Russia to allow for civilian evacuations, however, local activists told Al Jazeera that attacks resumed 30 minutes after the ceasefire was slated to begin.In the lead video, at the 0:40 mark, a blast is heard, it appears to be targeting the immediate vicinity of the SCD rescuers, sparks are seen as the air fills with dust and debris. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful