Trio Enjoys Trad Session Inside an Igloo in Ireland

A trio of friends got together during a snowstorm in Kilcock, Ireland, to enjoy a traditional Irish music session inside an igloo on March 1.The video shows three friends coming together to have a “trad sesh” and sing about the bread shortage and other consequences of the snowstorm that hit Ireland.Kevin Carr, who appears in the video shot by his daughter Orlaith Carr, told The Irish Independent, “The idea to play a session in the igloo, of course, came to us all over a few pints in the pub the night before!” Credit: Orlaith Ní Chearra via Storyful