Flooding Hits Quincy, Massachusetts, During Nor'easter

A strong nor’easter brought high winds and coastal flooding in Massachusetts on Friday, March 2. Several coastal communities experienced flooding during high tide Friday morning and had warned residents to evacuate.Quincy police reported several road closures close to the coast as water was seen pouring over the roads in videos posted by the department. One video showed a car stuck in floodwater, and police warned residents to stay indoors and to not drive through the water. “This not only endangers your life, but the lives of first responders,” police wrote on Facebook. Credit: Quincy Police Department via Storyful