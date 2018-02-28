Crews Install Electricity Poles in Puerto Rico as Efforts Continue to Restore Power

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on February 25 that it was working to meet its goal of helping to restore electricity to 90-95 percent of customers in Puerto Rico by March 31.In a Facebook post, the organization said achieving 95 percent restoration in areas with challenging terrain like Arecibo and Caguas would take until mid-April and late-May respectively.This footage was shared on February 26 and is described as showing power restoration efforts in San German on February 6. Credit: Maj. Michael Meyer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Storyful