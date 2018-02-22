Dog Caught in North Queensland Thunderstorm

A dog was caught in a powerful thunderstorm that lashed Garbutt, near Townsville, Queensland, on Tuesday, February 20.The uploaders said the dog was braving wind and rains on Ingham Road. Thanks to a phone number on its collar, they were able to reunite it with its owner.More than 73,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the area between Tuesday and Wednesdsay, according to Townsville Bulletin. The storm also caused power outages and disrupted air traffic. Credit: Kerrie N Brett Norrie via Storyful