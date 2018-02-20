Nick Xenophon Releases 'Cheesy' New Campaign Ad

Former senator Nick Xenophon has launched a new campaign ad for his SA Best party on February 20 where he sings in a “cheesy” music video alongside his party candidates and Bollywood-style dancers.Xenophon, who resigned from the Upper House in 2017 amidst the citizenship fiasco to run for state parliament, released the two-minute jingle as an “antidote to the relentless negativity and sledging” seen from his political opponents.“It’s about acknowledging the state’s problems but having a strong, positive message that we can fix the state’s problems if we work together,” Xenophon wrote.“Being a little bit cheesy is better than the poisonous ads that are being dished out by the major parties. We didn’t bag anyone. It’s a pretty unusual political ad because we didn’t bag our opponents.” Credit: Nick Xenophon via Storyful