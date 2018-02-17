Trump Praises First Responders During Visit to Broward Health North Hospital

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Broward Health North hospital in Pompano Beach, Florida, where victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were brought.Trump said he met with victims, and praised first responders for reacting so quickly. “The speed that they got victims to the hospital…record setting,” said Trump. “One case 20 minutes, one case 19 minutes, from the time of the shot…it’s an incredible thing.”As Trump finished his remarks, a reporter shouted, “do our gun laws need to be changed, Mr. President?” Credit: The White House via Storyful