Aerial Video Shows Widespread Bell County, Kentucky, Flooding

Heavy rain triggered flooding across Bell County, Kentucky, on Sunday, February 11, and also caused landslides and washed away some bridges. The Cumberland River was about 2.5 feet below a 1977 record-setting flood, a news report said.While the river crested Sunday afternoon, many roads were still covered on Monday and at least one community remained inaccessible, the report said.This video shows several areas of the flooding in Bell County. Credit: Aaron Fredrick via Storyful