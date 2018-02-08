Early Morning Pileup Shuts Down Traffic on Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge

Icy conditions along Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, also known as the Tappan Zee bridge, caused multiple crashes early Wednesday, February 7. Police crews had to close the bridge in both directions and traffic was backed up for hours.According to ABC 7, the first crash happened at about 9:30 am. State police said “crash-after-crash happened after the first one,” with a total of six crashes reported involving 25 vehicles. Four injuries were reported.By 2:45 pm, bridge lanes were reopened but delays continued. Credit: Instagram/3lfatherg via Storyful