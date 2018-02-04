News

Melbourne Crowds Witness Arrival of Huge Generator Convoy

Crowds gathered in Melbourne on February 3 to witness the arrival of a huge generator-carrying convoy, which weighed the equivalent of a jumbo jet.The 108 metre truck convoy hauled a spare generator weighing about 256 tonnes from the Loy Yang brown coal-fired power station, according to the The Sydney Morning Herald.The entire convoy weighed 650 tonnes, or the equivalent of a jumbo jet, and crawled across the countryside and through the state capital around 15-20 kilometres an hour (9-12 miles per hour), the Herald reported. The journey reportedly took about 27 hours to complete.The generator component travelled almost 200 kilometres (124 miles) from Latrobe Valley to Port Melbourne over three nights from February 1.The spare component, which was taken offline at the power station in October 2017, was scheduled to be shipped to Germany for maintenance. Credit: Schony747 via Storyful

