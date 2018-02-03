Space Station Cosmonauts Conduct Longest Russian Spacewalk in History

A pair of cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station conducted the longest Russian spacewalk in history on February 2 while they installed new communications hardware on the station’s exterior.The cosmonauts, Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov, spent 8 hours and 13 minutes upgrading the equipment on the Russian side of the station. They beat the previous Russian record set by cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergei Ryazanski on December 27, 2013, by about 6 minutes, NASA said.Their walk is the fifth longest in human history. The longest spacewalk, which lasted 8 hours and 56 minutes, was carried out by NASA astronauts James S. Voss and Susan J. Helms on March 11, 2001, The Weather Network reported. Credit: NASA via Storyful