The waterfalls at Letchworth State Park in upstate New York were frozen over amid freezing temperatures on Tuesday, January 2. The National Weather Service reported temperatures as cold as -39 degrees on January 1.Snow squalls were expected to sweep through upstate New York on Tuesday.John Kucko, who posted this video, reported temperatures were around 15 degrees with a -2-degree windchill. Credit: Twitter/John Kucko via Storyful