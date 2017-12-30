Wichita Man Fatally Shot by Police Following Prank Call

Wichita Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed by police in Wichita, Kansas, on December 29 after pranksters made a fake emergency call citing his address.Wichita Police released the bogus 911 call claiming that there was a shooting and hostage situation at the address on West McCormick St and bodycamera footage of officers shooting a man identified by his family as Andrew Finch, the Associated Press reported.Police are investigating the source of the fake 911 call, which has been linked with the practice of ‘swatting’ by fans of online multiplayer video games. The practice involves making fake emergency calls to police to prompt a SWAT team to respond to the homes of their opponents. Credit: Wichita Police via Storyful