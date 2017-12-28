Daughter Makes Most of Record Snowfall in Erie by Jumping Into Snow With Her Dad
Record snowfall in Erie, Pennsylvania, continued to accumulate on Tuesday, December 26, with an additional 1.5 inches recorded at the midday reading.The storm started around 7 pm on Christmas Eve, dropping a total of 60.5 inches of snow by the night of December 26. Heavy snowfall was expected to continue through Wednesday, December 27.This video shows a father and daughter jumping into banks of snow in Erie, Pennsylvania, on December 26. Credit: Twitter/techworx_io via Storyful