Pro-Independence Catalans March in Brussels Calling for EU Support

Thousands of Catalans marched in Brussels on December 7 to express support for the region’s former leader Carles Puigdemont and to urge the European Union to support their push for independence from Spain, El Pais reported.Around 10,000 people took part in the march, chanting “Wake up Europe!” and waving Catalan flags, at the Parc du Cinquantenaire, the outlet reported.Puigdemont, who made an appearance at the rally, traveled to Belgium with four former ministers after Spain charged them with sedition and rebellion over Catalonia’s illegal independence referendum in October.Spain’s Supreme Court withdrew an international arrest warrant for Puigdemont and the former ministers on Tuesday in a move aimed to bring the case back to Spanish jurisdiction. Credit: Twitter/Núria Griso via Storyful