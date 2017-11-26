Diver Gets Surprise Visit From Whale Shark

Diving instructor Jason Cluen captured GoPro footage of a whale shark in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on November 23.Cluen was with a student at Pelican Rock in Cabo San Lucas, a popular diving location, when he was surprised by the whale shark that approached the pair.Cluen told Storyful, “Towards the end of our first dive I turned around to ask my student to practice some skills for the course and I see this giant whale shark coming up from behind her. I quickly turned on the camera and caught this video clip. Then the shark slowly began heading deeper into the blue and we were already at about 100 ft underwater so we waved goodbye. No one believed us since it is extremely rare to see a whale shark in Cabo San Lucas.” Credit: Jason Cluen via Storyful