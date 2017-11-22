Fishing Vessel Rescues Norwegian Sailor in Rough Seas Near Auckland

The New Zealand Defence Force deployed a helicopter to help in the search and rescue effort after a Norweigan sailor called for help in rough seas on Sunday, November 19.The sailor was rescued about 400km northeast of Auckland by a commercial fishing vessel in 3.5 metre swells, Newshub reported.The New Zealand Defence Force said the yachtsman sent a distress call on Saturday afternoon after the yacht’s sails and rigging suffered damage amid winds of 25 knots. Credit: Royal NZ Air Force via Storyful