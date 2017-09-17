Protesters Sing and Raise Their Fists in Support of Catalan Independence Referendum

Supporters of Catalonia’s disputed independence referendum gathered outside Madrid’s Teatro De Barrio on Sunday, September 17, singing songs and raising their fists.The rally was organised by a group calling themselves “Madrileños por el derecho a decidir” (Madrid residents in favour of the right to decide) according to news reports.It was also attended by politicians from several left-wing Spanish parties.Catalonia’s referendum was due to take place on October 1 to ask residents of the region whether or not the want to secede from Spain and form an independent republic.The referendum has been called “unconstitutional” by the Spanish government. Credit: Twitter/Ivan_MadRev via Storyful