Seattle Rabbi Delivers Spoken Word Performance Against Nazis

A protest against Nazis and Donald Trump was staged near Seattle’s Westlake Park on Sunday, August 20, attracting multiple leaders of the community, including former state GOP chairman Chris Vance and local rabbi David Basior.According to KIRO 7, Vance said at the rally: “It’s very hard to get up in the morning and think of myself as a Republican.”Rabbi David Basior also called for Seattle to unite to oppose Trump and white supremacists, and delivered a spoken word performance against Nazis, as seen in this footage. Credit: Instagram/iwannabsedated via Storyful