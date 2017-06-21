Waterspout Forms Off St. George Island as Tropical Storm Gains Steam in the Gulf

A small waterspout formed off St. George Island, Florida, on Tuesday, June 20 as Tropical Storm Cindy had formed gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, threatening severe storms across the Florida panhandle and surrounding states.The waterspout was caught on camera at around 10 am, according to WCTV. Emergency officials surveyed the area and noted some small downed trees, but no injuries or significant property damage was reported. Credit: Instagram/mchilds6 via Storyful