Dianne Feinstein issues blistering response to Trump's tweets

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., ranking member of the Senate judiciary committee and member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and ties to the Trump campaign, issued a strong response to President Trump's recent tweets criticizing the Russia investigation. She said, in part, "If the president thinks he can fire Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and replace him with someone who will shut down the investigation, he’s in for a rude awakening."