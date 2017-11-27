'That sickened me': Mayor causes outrage by parking in disabled spot

A Mayor in Melbourne has been spotted parked in a disabled spot while she was attending the launch of a cafe for people with intellectual disabilities.

Mayor parks in disabled car space while attending cafe launch for people with disabilities

Former Whittlesea councillor Christine Stow said she was "sickened" when she saw Cr Kris Pavlidis' report of the incident at Mill Park Library after the leader claimed she was instructed to park there.

It's understood the Mayor was told to park in the space by Yarra Plenty Regional Library staff on the orders of Mill Park Library Branch Manager Serena Bellotti, News Corp reports.

It's believed Ms Bellotti made the decision to designate the space for a "VIP" at the launch of Chancez Café.

Ms Stow - whose daughter suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome and is unable to walk - said she was "saddened" by the reasoning.

“I am saddened for those who cannot walk or cannot talk, cannot defend themselves like my daughter Imyjen,” she said.

“The mayor is thumbing her nose at people with a disability so she should step down from her position.”

Ms Stow took the opportunity at last week's council meeting to ask about the incident and whether the Mayor would be penalised for her actions.

Her moves were blocked however, because they weren't relevant to the meeting's agenda.

“That sickened me even more,” Ms Stow said.

Cr Pavlidis apologised for the incident last Tuesday, promising to donate $200 to the cafe.

A council spokesperson said as fines can only be issued if the offence is witnessed by an authorised local laws officer, Cr Pavlidis could not be penalised.

Yarra Plenty Libraries chief executive Di Shaw also issued an apology over the parking mishap.

“We apologise for this mistake and any embarrassment we have caused the Mayor,” Ms Shaw said.