News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

'Psychotic bully': TV star Don Burke accused of sexually harassing female coworkers

Yahoo7 News /

Gardening guru Don Burke has been accused of indecent assault and sexual harassment.

Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens initiated unwanted sex acts
1:06

Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens initiated unwanted sex acts
Pope acknowledges his 'grave mistakes' in Chile sex abuse crisis
1:51

Pope acknowledges his 'grave mistakes' in Chile sex abuse crisis
Thailand gripped by traditional costume fever
0:59

Thailand gripped by traditional costume fever
0411_1800_sa_power
1:48

Video shows Port Adelaide star moments after alleged groping
0309_tms_hamill
0:53

Mark Hamill claims his Walk of Fame star
South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
1:21

South Korea may remove poet's work from textbooks amid sexual abuse claims
0304_sun_movies
3:06

A killer of a film?
‘Ask Your Wife to Stop Calling Me.’ Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump in Twitter Spat
1:42

‘Ask Your Wife to Stop Calling Me.’ Alec Baldwin Fires Back at Donald Trump in Twitter Spat
CNN's Lemon says he 'misspoke' on claim about Fox News
1:31

CNN's Lemon says he 'misspoke' on claim about Fox News
0228_tde_seacrest
1:38

Ryan Seacrest responds to sexual misconduct allegations
Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
0:55

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar
Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct
1:05

Ivanka Trump believes father's denials of sexual misconduct
 

The star of popular show 'Burke's Backyard' was described as a "psychotic bully" and a "sexual predator" who harassed female employees during his time on the show, Fairfax Media reports.

Former colleagues have come out, claiming he indecently assaulted, sexually harassed and bullied a string of female employees.

It's believed more than 50 women have been interviewed and made serious allegations about his actions.

The star was described as a 'psychotic bully' and 'sexual predator'. Source: Getty

The claims have been made by women who worked with Burke in the late 1980s and 1990s.

One alleged victim, a former researcher on the show, claimed Don "was lewd and he was crude", and his constant talk of sex was "designed to confront you and to demean you".

Don Burke has vigorously denied these claims and hired top defamation lawyer, Patrick George, a senior partner of Kennedys Australia.

In his statement Burke described himself as "a classic sitting duck" because he not only presented the program but ran the production company behind it, meaning he inevitably had to fire some employees.

"I also believe that this publication is opportunistic and intended to severely damage my reputation, by trying to link my alleged behaviour with the appalling behaviour of Harvey Weinstein, which has gained a lot of media traction," Burke said in a statement.

"The bitter irony is that I have had a lifelong opposition to sexism and misogyny. Burke's Backyard was a lone bastion of anti-misogyny from its inception in 1987."

Newsbreak - November 27

Back To Top