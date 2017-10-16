Remains found washed up on Victorian beach confirmed to be missing mum Elisa Curry

Police have confirmed that human remains found washed upon a beach southwest of Melbourne last week are that of missing mum Elisa Curry.

The mother-of-three had been missing since AFL Grand Final Saturday last month.

The remains were found on Wednesday at a Surf Coast beach near Anglesea, just 7km from the Aireys Inlet holiday home where the 43-year-old vanished on October 1.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious, but the investigation remains ongoing.

A woman walking her dog on the beach made the grisly find last Wednesday morning.

Police then cordoned off a section of O'Donohue Road Beach, near Point Roadknight and Anglesea, before the remains were taken to Melbourne for examination.

It followed more than a week of searching for the 43-year-old and a heartfelt plea from her husband who just wanted her home.

"If anyone has seen anything or heard anything, can you please, please call police, please call triple-0," David Curry told reporters during the search.

"I, and my kids, we just want her to come home.

"Lisa, if you're out there can you please contact us? If anyone has seen anything can you please contact us."

A Victoria Police spokesman said anyone who finds what they believe to also be human remains should leave them them alone and phone police immediately.

After the body was removed, police on jet skis and the air wing inspected the waters between Anglesea and Aireys Inlet where Ms Curry disappeared more than two weeks ago.

The keen runner was known to jog long distances from the family's Aireys Inlet property and was last seen on September 30.

News Corp said the missing mum contacted the Herald Sun via text message at 2.12pm on the day of disappearance to express her views on the same-sex marriage debate.

In the text she warned that people should know what they are voting for before they cast their votes, and thanked former Prime Minister John Howard for “being forthright and honest in what has been a vicious campaign largely run by extremists”.

“I love and respect gay people and they deserve better than this,” she writes.

The missing mum has been a regular contributor to newspaper debates.

Police also said she had a “personal” conversation with a neighbour before her disappearance and believe she became disoriented after she went for a run.

A week-long search of land, water and from the air failed to find Ms Curry before emergency services called it off.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.