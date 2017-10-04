WATCH: Video shows truck driver bullying car on Melbourne freeway

A truck driver has been caught on camera bullying a motorist on a Melbourne freeway in what would be described as a motorist's nightmare.

CCTV shows truck driver bullying driver on Melbourne freeway

Police say the road menace is set to face charges, but the driver might not be free of fault.

"Oh my god, this is unbelievable," Brett - who filmed the incident - can be heard saying.

A giant B-double bears down on a Honda sitting on the speed limit.

"That is scary," Brett says.

"Now he is about four feet he knows I'm filming him."

The dangerous behaviour was captured on Wednesday morning while the Honda drove in the middle lane of the Princes Freeway near Little River.

"You go back down and I'll get the guy's rego number of the truck," Brett says in the video.

Brett was a horrified passenger in a nearby car.

"It was so dangerous," he told 7 News.

"I've never seen anything like it on the road. I just thought I'd get the camera out and film it."

Trucks are banned from using the right hand lane in Melbourne but this impatient truckie did anyway.

"He didn't let up and then he broke the law getting into the right lane, overtaking, and he did it to another car directly after doing it to this car," Brett said.

Police have viewed the footage and will investigate the drivers of both the car and the truck.

Police say the B-double driver could face heavy fines.

"We've got a small vehicle, a truck weighing 45 to 50 tonnes right behind", said Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Van Doren, calling it a “recipe for disaster if something goes wrong”.

However, plenty of truck drivers are ignoring the danger with cameras capturing more of the same threatening behaviour.