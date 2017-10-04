News

Strangers save baby, little girl from wrecked car moments before explosion
Man crushed to death by portable building on NSW worksite

Yahoo and Agencies /

A man in his 50s was crushed to death by a portable building that fell on him at an industrial site at the Hunter Valley, near Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to industrial estate work site at Huntingdale Drive, Thornton, a suburb of Maitland, around 8.15am on Wednesday.

Police said the worker was unloading a tip truck when the portable block fell on him.

A man in his 50s was crushed to death by a portable building that fell on him at an industrial site near Newcastle. Picture: 7 News

The 54-year-old subcontractor, from Bonnells Bay in the Lake Macquarie region, died at the scene.

“It appears a man has been crushed under a portable building and has died,” a police spokeswoman told News Corp.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner.”

SafeWork NSW is at the site and investigations are ongoing.

“Initial inquiries indicate the worker was unloading a portable amenities block from a vehicle when he was struck by the load and suffered crush injuries," a SafeWork NSW spokesperson said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

