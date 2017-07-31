'It's just wrong': Ill teen refused treatment by doctor who only saw Arabic-speaking patients

An angry Melbourne mother has claimed that a doctor refused to see her seriously ill son because he prioritised Arabic-speaking patients.

Doctor treated Arabic patients first, Melbourne mother claims

Ryan Poulter, 16, attended a medical centre in Craigieburn suffering appendicitis but was forced to wait for an hour to see a GP.

His mother Nicole Poulter told radio 3AW's Neil Mitchell program there was only one doctor free at the Craigieburn Superclinic, but he only treated people who spoke Arabic.

"It's unethical," she said.

"You can't randomly pick and choose which cases come to you. It's just wrong."

The clinic's owners deny that patients are treated according to the language they speak.