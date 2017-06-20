Melbourne whiz kid solves Rubik's Cube puzzle in 13 seconds

A Melbourne boy is emerging as one of the masters of the Rubik’s Cube after showing he can complete the puzzle in 13 seconds.

Puzzling: Melbourne whiz kid can solve a Rubik's Cube in 13 seconds

Calven Lipek, 11, only took up speed cubing recently and his first attempt took 20 minutes.

“When I first solved it I was like, ‘yes, I did it!’” he said.

“Then I ran out the house and told mum and dad.”

That was when Calven got his first Rubik’s Cube seven months ago.

He said he immediately went inside and “scrambled it again.”

Now, after practicing three hours a day he’s been invited to the World Speed Cubing Championships in Paris.

But his parents say he might have to wait a few years to attend.

To beat the world’s best time he’ll also have to outpace fellow Melburnian Feliks Zemdegs who holds the current record at an astonishing 4.73 seconds.