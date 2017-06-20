News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Joyce and Campion welcome baby boy (clone 39976533)
'We're very happy': Barnaby Joyce welcomes baby with former staffer

Melbourne whiz kid solves Rubik's Cube puzzle in 13 seconds

Yahoo7 News /

A Melbourne boy is emerging as one of the masters of the Rubik’s Cube after showing he can complete the puzzle in 13 seconds.

Puzzling: Melbourne whiz kid can solve a Rubik's Cube in 13 seconds

Puzzling: Melbourne whiz kid can solve a Rubik's Cube in 13 seconds

Calven Lipek, 11, only took up speed cubing recently and his first attempt took 20 minutes.

“When I first solved it I was like, ‘yes, I did it!’” he said.

“Then I ran out the house and told mum and dad.”

Calven only got his first cube seven months ago. Source: 7 News

That was when Calven got his first Rubik’s Cube seven months ago.

He said he immediately went inside and “scrambled it again.”

Now, after practicing three hours a day he’s been invited to the World Speed Cubing Championships in Paris.

Feliks can solve the puzzle in less than five seconds. Source: 7 News

But his parents say he might have to wait a few years to attend.

To beat the world’s best time he’ll also have to outpace fellow Melburnian Feliks Zemdegs who holds the current record at an astonishing 4.73 seconds.

Back To Top