Widow's 'miracle baby' after 'hero' partner died trying to save mate

A pregnant young Melbourne woman, who was left heartbroken when her high school sweetheart was fatally struck by a train trying to save his best mate last year, has given birth to the couple’s “miracle baby”.

Young widow's 'miracle baby' after 'hero' partner died trying to save best mate

Melissa Mitchell, 22, found out she was pregnant with the hero’s third child just a week after the May tragedy that claimed the life of her partner Callum Hall and his best friend Jason Kahukiwa near Laverton Station, west of the city.

The two 21-year-old men were struck when Mr Hall tried to stop Mr Kahukiwa from jumping in front of a train to take his own life while battling depression.

Ms Mitchell told The Age at the time she wanted her partner to be remembered as “a hero”.

"This is the only way he would have wanted to go out, trying to save someone else."

The young couple met in Year 10 at Point Cook Secondary College shortly after Ms Mitchell moved to outer Melbourne from Ballarat.

At the time of the tragic accident, Ms Mitchell and Mr Hall had two children together; Valerie, 3, and Lilliana, one.

Nine months later, the young widow gave birth to their third daughter Elliann James Hall on Saturday.

She told the Daily Mail her partner had wished for a big family, and Ms Mitchell felt she was able to fulfill that dream.



“Just a week before his funeral, I found out I was having another one on the way. It felt like a miracle.

“As horrible as it felt at the time, it was the only good thing that was coming into my life after he died,” she said.

Family trying to raise money to bring home Kiwi man's body

The emotional mother said her baby girl was a “splitting image of her father”.

“I see her dad when I look at her,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Callum always thought it was amazing that our two older daughters - Valerie, aged four, and Lilliana, two, were born on February 2 and 3. [And then] our miracle baby was born on February 4.”

Ms Mitchell said Mr Kahukiwa was a big part of the couple’s life and was secretly fighting mental illness after the deaths of his two unborn children.

“After having children of my own, I can understand the place he was in.”

The Melbourne woman said she hoped her story might encourage others suffering from mental illness to seek professional help, particularly men who tend not to talk about their feelings.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, the Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.