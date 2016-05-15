Family's plea for help to bring Kiwi man's body home

The family of a Kiwi man who was struck by a train in Melbourne are trying to raise money so they can bring his body home to New Zealand.

Callum Hall, 20, and New Zealand born, Jason Kahukiwa, 21, both died after they were hit by a city-bound passenger train on the tracks at Altona Meadows at 11.45pm on Thursday last week.

Aleisha Hancy has established a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise money so Mr Kahukiwa's body can be brought back to New Zealand.

Ms Hancy wrote on the page: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sudden passing of Jay Kahukiwa - our son, brother, moko, nephew, uncle and dearest friend."

"We are kindly asking for some help to take his body back to New Zealand for his final resting place.

"On behalf of Kylie Kahukiwa and her family, I would like to ask our friends and family to come together to help raise money to assist with this process. Any donation / koha helps."

So far the campaign has raised $3840 of its $15,000 goal.

Mr Hall, a father of two, reportedly tried to rescue his Kiwi friend before they were both hit by the train.

His sister told the Herald Sun her brother was a hero who loved Mr Kahukiwa like a brother.

"He has always been like that. He is really heroic, has a really good heart and we are just devastated because he didn't want to go: he had two kids and he was a really good dad.

"He did a wonderful thing for the best reasons, to help a friend."

The driver tried to stop

Police say it appears the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Merton Street and Railway Avenue, was a tragic accident.

Police at the scene said the train driver tried to stop when he saw the men.

"We do know he applied his emergency brakes and attempted to avoid the collision, but unfortunately he wasn't able to," a spokesman told reporters.

A local resident told the ABC a number of people have been killed on the same stretch of track, which is not fenced off and often used as a crossing by pedestrians.

"I've known people to go to the local gym [and] go across the tracks there to get access to Laverton. What I can't understand is how they didn't know a train was coming," one local told the ABC.

Metro Trains said there were 13 passengers on the train at the time.