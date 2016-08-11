Detectives investigate porn ring at prestigious Melbourne boys' school

A prestigious Melbourne school is the latest to come under fire with male students caught sharing explicit images of young girls online.

Male students at prestigious Melbourne school St Michael's Grammar allegedly shared explicit images of young girls online. Picture: Facebook/St Michael's

Police are investigating an alleged pronographic ring at St Michael's Grammar in St Kilda, instigated by a 16-year-old male student who is believed to have created an online Dropbox folder of photos of a number of female students.

The file is believed to have contained nude photos of female Year 10 and 11 students at the elite school, and accessed by other male students, Fairfax Media reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed a report of "inappropriate images being distributed by students" was received and detectives were investigating.

St Michael's Head of School Simon Gipson confirmed a student had report the incident to the school, which immediately brought the allegations to the attention of police.

"While we cannot comment on action taken, we continue to make all decisions according to our behavioural expectations framework, which is based on our core values of dignity, respect, care and compassion," he said.

"We have a strong commitment to supporting the welfare of our students, and we will continue to protect all members of our school community from anti-social behaviour," he wrote in an email to parents.

“As such, if police investigations confirm that any student has breached our behavioural expectations, we apply the most severe consequences.”

A parent of a child attending the school where annual fees cost up to $29,000 a year, said the incident outlined negative impacts pornography had on teenage sexuality.

"The boys are creating their own pornography and become desensitised," the parent told Fairfax Media.

"We need to have a conversation as a society about the impact of porn on teenage sexuality and respectful relationships."

The incident follows a string of recent scandals where male students at other private Melbourne schools objectifying young girls on social media.

Last month the exclusive Brighton Grammar expelled two pupils and disciplined others after an Instagram account was set up to vote on the "Sl** of the Year" targeting girls as young as 11.

A video "Tinder boot camp" surfaced last week showing male Year 12 Melbourne Grammar School students using dating app Tinder to find potential formal dates, which they rated out of 10, and shared on Facebook.

Brighton Grammar School Headmaster Ross Featherston confirmed the boys involved had been disciplined and were receiving "re-education and counselling".