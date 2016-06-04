WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A 14-year-old Melton boy has been bashed relentlessly in a shocking unprovoked attack at a Melbourne shopping centre.

Cowards film brutal five-on-one attack on Melbourne school boy

The horrific assault was captured on video by cowards who encouraged the violence instead of stepping in to stop it.

With his hands in his pockets, 14 year old Haydyn Wilson is kicked in the face so hard he falls to the ground.

He can do nothing but cover his face while the group of five continues to inflict shocking violence.

The screams in the video are coming from his girlfriend who witnessed the terrifying assault but could do nothing to stop it.

“I got a kick to the face and then I got punched a couple of times,” Haydyn said.

“Then I got dropped and they started to kick my head.

It is heard to believe but Haydyn miraculously escaped serious injury.

“My lip’s got a hole in it and my nose is still sore,” he said.

Haydyn said the attacked was completely unprovoked and may have been sparked by a rumour.

“Apparently I said I wanted to bash one of them and I didn’t and they all just swarmed,” he said.

Haydyn said he had never met some of those involved. They were older and clearly much bigger.

“I think it’s unfair because there were five of them and one of me. It’s just not right,” he said.

Two of the attackers who can be seen stomping on Haydyn’s head have since been arrested.

A third who started the brawl by kicking him in the face is yet to be caught.

Along with the video, police have seized CCTV of the incident and say they are confident of making more arrests.