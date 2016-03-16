Gunned down Melbourne gangland mafia lawyer 'knew he was going to die' in chilling interview before death

Mafia lawyer Joseph 'Pino' Acquaro, who was gunned down in what police believe was a 'contract killing' outside his gelato bar in Melbourne's north on Tuesday, revealed he was 'not afraid of dying' in an interview a short time before his death.

The 55-year-old died from gunshot wounds behind his shop in Brunswick East after being shot at about 12.40am as he left a nearby business.

Mr Acquaro was walking to his car on St Phillip St, near the top end of Melbourne's famous Lygon St, when he was shot.

He was stumbled upon by a garbage collector just after 3am near Italian cake shop Gelobar, which was badly damaged in a suspicious fire in January.

Police received intelligence that the lawyer's life was in danger and he that he had a bounty on his head, which had risen from $200,000 to $500,000, the Herald Sun reports.

Authorities offered to place him in witness protection before suggesting he take his own security measures, however shortly before his death Mr Acquaro told News Corp: “I’ve got nothing to lose".

"I'm isolated. They can't physically harm me. They are trying to destroy my reputation, my family.

"I'm not afraid of dying. They are not men of honour," he said.

A car was seen speeding in the area around the time of the shooting and police are appealing for any witnesses.

Homicide detectives say was a targeted, professional hit.

It is believed Mr Acquaro was involved in a dispute within an international organised crime group, Ndrangheta, which originates from Calabria in Italy.

"It appears to be common sense would tell me is a targeted attack so it doesn't appear to be anything other than that," Victoria Police Detective Inspector Mick Hughes said.

Police forensic investigators recovered a smashed phone at the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

The feud was reportedly sparked after Mr Acquaro felt isolated after falling out with Tony and Frank Madafferi, known as Melbourne's powerful pair of brothers.

Police are now investigating whether or not these damaging revelations could have motivated Mr Acquaro's murder.

Tony Madafferi accused the gangland lawyer of being a source of damaging revelations which was revealed in a major media leak that emerged in 2014.

Mr Acquaro was allegedly renowned as the middle man between Australian politicians and senior mafia members.

Sources within the Calabrian mafia community claim the lawyer wanted to be 'Melbourne's godfather' within the society, but he was reportedly warned to remain a lawyer.

In 2002, Mr Acquaro was stripped naked and pistol-whipped for two hours in Carlton’s Pizza in front of mafia member Mario Condello after he was accused of being a police informer.

It is believed the gangland lawyer tipped off police about a money laundering scam and police documents revealed how Mr Condello blamed Mr Acquaro for breaking the mafia’s code of silence.

The lawyer had represented drug barons Frank Maddaferi, Pat Barbaro and Francesco Madafferi, all jailed for their part in the world's largest ecstasy bust, which found over four tonnes of the drug in tomato tins headed from Italy to Melbourne in 2007.

More recently he represented Rocco Arico, another underworld figure who is currently facing extortion and drugs charges.

Friend Tony de Domenico told 7 News the gunned-down lawyer "never worried about his safety," describing his as "very jovial, very keen to do whatever he wanted to do, didn't appear concerned at all".

The prominent Italian-Melburnian added the community was "shocked and bewildered to be honest and very disappointed to be losing someone with Pino's involvement in the Italian community".

Family friend Sam Ioprete said leaving among the garbage was a telling insult.

"The fact that he was left amongst the rubbish is really the lowest of the low," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.