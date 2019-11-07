Two Australians dead after horrific climbing accident in New Zealand

New Zealand police have named two Australians as the men who died after falling hundreds of metres in a horror climbing accident on Wednesday.

Brett Alexander Lentfer, 62, and James Harry Spaile, 44, were killed after their ropes were severed during a climb near Queenstown on New Zealand's South Island.

They were attempting a challenging route across the top of the Remarkables mountain range, along with a guide, who was unharmed.

The men plummeted hundreds of metres on the Remarkables. Source: Getty More

“Our condolences are with the family and friends of both men,” New Zealand Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Chris Prudden, of the Queenstown mountain rescue team, told New Zealand news site Stuff it was likely the climbers’ ropes were severed by sharp rocks.

He said he had become concerned by an influx in visitors to the Remarkables with increasingly difficult routes challenged by climbers.

With AAP

