Tributes flood in after woman, 38, dies of Covid in Sydney

A 38-year-old student who became Australia's youngest female to die from Covid-19 has been remembered as an "amazing friend" who was always smiling.

Adriana Midori Takara became the latest victim of Sydney's highly-infectious Delta outbreak over the weekend with her death not only shocking friends but the nation as well.

The accounting student had no underlying conditions yet her health rapidly deteriorated before she died after 10 days with the virus at Camperdown's Prince Alfred Hospital.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was a poignant reminder the virus can prove devastating to people of any age.

“If anybody thinks this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again,” she said.

“Please note that younger people without pre-existing conditions can also fall victim to this cruel disease.”

NSW has now recorded eight deaths since its latest outbreak began on June 16.

Tributes paid to 'amazing friend'

Friends have paid tribute to Ms Takara following her death.

Fernanda Ferreira Batista said she was not only a friend to her, but much-loved by many, in a Facebook post, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“Since Covid-19 started all we hear is about numbers. Well, Adriana is not a number. An amazing friend, not only my friend but friend of so many people.”

She said Ms Takara, who was originally from Sao Paulo but has family in Sydney, was a woman with "dreams and wishes".

Friend Marlene Coimbra, who helped Ms Takara when she first arrived to Australia, told The Australian she was "shattered" by her death.

“How can a healthy young woman be finished?" she asked in disbelief.

“She was a smiling girl and very dedicated to her books, she worked hard, but look what happened to her,” she said.

AstraZeneca advice changes, premier's rallying call

Another woman in her 70s died from the virus in NSW on Sunday.

More than 300 locally acquired Covid-19 cases were recorded over the weekend.

There are 43 people in intensive care, none of whom were fully vaccinated, with 18 ventilated.

Ms Berejiklian has urged anyone people to come forward to get vaccinated after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation changed its advice on the AstraZeneca jab.

It said on on Saturday everyone 18 and over in Greater Sydney "should strongly consider getting vaccinated with any available vaccine including Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca".

It comes after mounting pressure from the federal government who have pointed to ATAGI's original decision to advise against under 60s from taking the jab for the nation's delayed rollout.

