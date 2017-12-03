Great-grandfather accidentally runs over wife of more than 50 years in driveway of their new home

News

The couple’s family still can't believe what's happened while the small community of Williamstown has been left reeling from the tragedy.

On Saturday night, the unthinkable happened as Graham Kennewell was reversing his wife Freda's car up their driveway.

“Somehow or other he's got disoriented and not knowing where he was and unfortunately, she was somewhere behind the car,” said son-in-law Michael Lange.

Graham Kennewell lost his wife Freda of more than 50 years in tragic reversing accident. Source: 7 News

On hearing the crash neighbour Jerry Hackett was among others who ran to help.

“Me and my brother-in-law – we jacked the car up and we got her out from underneath the car straight away,” he said.

“Basically, we had her out and my brother-in-law started CPR while we waited for the ambulance.”

The couple had only moved into the house a week ago. Source: 7 News

Mr Lange said the grieving family “really appreciate what everyone tried to do under these circumstances”.

Freda, 83, sadly died at the scene while her 91-year-old husband was left shattered.

“Graham unfortunately he's just devastated by the whole thing… he's lost the love of his life,” Mr Lange said.

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing the accident on Saturday night. Source: 7 News

Freda died at the scene in Williamstown. Source: 7 News

Neighbour Lyn Gardner said Graham “just won't be able to live with himself will he, the shock and the horror you know disbelief”.

“My heart goes out to them,” she added.

Police are investigating. Source: 7 News

Neighbours said the elderly couple had bought their house six weeks ago and spent their first night there last week.

“All the family was getting together today to celebrate Christmas,” Mr Lange told 7 News.

“She was a lovely person, she was always unbelievable just cannot believe what's taken place.”

Police are investigating.

