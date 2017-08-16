News

Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Sex predator makes bold attempt to cut jail term

Yahoo7 News /

Notorious child sex predator Shannon McCoole has made a bold attempt to cut his jail term.

McCoole, the former Families SA employee, was jailed for a record 35 years for the vile abuse of seven children in his care, with the youngest just 18 months old.

He was also the head of a highly sophisticated global child pornography website.

But he claims he’s entitled to the cut in jail time after giving evidence against a pedophile overseas.

McCoole's claims his help in giving evidence means he's entitled to a sentence reduction. Source: 7 News

On Wednesday, he appeared in court via video link from Yatala Prison.

His lawyer Mark Griffin flagged a formal application to have his sentenced reduced.

He said there had been “significant co-operation with authorities in relation to court proceedings conducted in Denmark”.

It was Danish authorities that tipped off Australian police after arresting a man with McCoole’s images.

Prosecutor Ian Press told the judge he wanted to see the transcript of the Denmark trial which is currently being translated into English but said, “on its face there could be some merit in the application”.
McCoole's appeal will be heard by the same judge who sentenced him originally. Source: 7 News

McCoole’s crimes sparked a royal commission into child sex abuse within Families SA.

The same judge who sentenced McCoole will hear submissions on this application for a reduced term next month, but he’s told him he will have to attend court in person.

