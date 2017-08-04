News

Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

Beloved dog poisoned with glass and lead-laced sausages

7News Adelaide /

An Adelaide Hills man captured on camera poisoning his neighbour's dog with lead-laced sausages has been jailed for a month.

The RSPCA says the callous and sustained attack has left the Golden Retriever with life-long health problems.

Two-year-old Mia, the cherished pet of the Fabian family, is lucky to be alive.

Two-year-old Mia is lucky to be alive. Source: 7 News

The dog was the target of a vicious three-month attack from her owner's neighbour, Peter Kelliher, at Strathalbyn last March.

Peter Kelliher, 65, has been sentenced to one month in jail for poisoning Mia. Source: 7 News

The 64-year-old grandfather admitted to whipping the dog and poisoning her with sausages laced with lead and glass.

Much of the attack was captured on cameras installed by the dog's owners as she became increasingly ill.

Sausages filled with lead and glass. Source: 7 News

Mia now suffers life-long health problems. Source: 7 News

Kelliher told the Mount Barker court he was lonely and stressed by Mia's barking when he threw the sausages into the Fabian's backyard.

The RSPCA opposed bail for Kelliher because of the number of animals living at the property.

Kelliher was caught on camera throwing the sausages over the fence. Source: 7 News

He has also been ordered to pay more than $12,000 in compensation to Mia's family.

Mia is now battling crippling health effects, including no longer being able to have puppies.

Mia is no longer able to have puppies. Source: 7 News

