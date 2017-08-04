Beloved dog poisoned with glass and lead-laced sausages

An Adelaide Hills man captured on camera poisoning his neighbour's dog with lead-laced sausages has been jailed for a month.

The RSPCA says the callous and sustained attack has left the Golden Retriever with life-long health problems.

Two-year-old Mia, the cherished pet of the Fabian family, is lucky to be alive.

The dog was the target of a vicious three-month attack from her owner's neighbour, Peter Kelliher, at Strathalbyn last March.

The 64-year-old grandfather admitted to whipping the dog and poisoning her with sausages laced with lead and glass.

Much of the attack was captured on cameras installed by the dog's owners as she became increasingly ill.

Kelliher told the Mount Barker court he was lonely and stressed by Mia's barking when he threw the sausages into the Fabian's backyard.

The RSPCA opposed bail for Kelliher because of the number of animals living at the property.

He has also been ordered to pay more than $12,000 in compensation to Mia's family.

Mia is now battling crippling health effects, including no longer being able to have puppies.