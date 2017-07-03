The friends of an Adelaide actor charged over a double stabbing are shocked by the news.

Friends shocked after Adelaide actor charged with stabbing

Police allege 25-year-old James King stabbed Atticus Possingham and Harry Latimer, both 21, during a night out on Saturday at Rundle Mall in an unprovoked attack.

Mr Possingham is critical with 10cm stab wounds to his neck and stomach with his liver, kidney and bowel perforated, while Mr Latimer was seen wearing a bandage on his face.

A friend was shocked and tearful when she heard the news of the alleged attack and said it isn’t the man she knows.

Police tracked Mr King’s movements via purchases he made on his bank card.

It’s alleged after the attack he went to Hungry Jack’s and bought a burger.

Police said they attended his Klemzig residence and found him under the influence of substances along with a ripped T-shirt in a bin.

His bail has been denied.