News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chilling prison letters of man who murdered mother and children
Murderer's chilling prison letter revealed as ex-girlfriend says he's shown no remorse

A man allegedly tried to abduct a teenage girl from outside her grandmother's house

Andrea Nicolas
7News Adelaide /

A grandmother from South Australia has described her terror, after a man allegedly tried to drag her 13-year-old granddaughter into the boot of a car at Prospect.

0309_1800_vic_granny
1:48

Grandmother sleeps with hammer under mattress after terrifying burglary
0302_1800_nsw_mardigras
1:29

Sydney's Mardi Gras: colourful pride born from a night of violence
0301_0500_nat_curtischeng
0:34

Gun supplier in Curtis Cheng murder being sentenced
0228_1800_MEL-Elderly
2:05

Elderly great grandmother feared for her life in home invasion
0226_1600_nat-Leicester
1:26

Terror ruled out as cause of Leicester explosion
FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
1:58

FBI foil NYE terror plot for New York
Powell Fed rumors give sense of continuity to markets: Pr...
1:35

Powell Fed rumors give sense of continuity to markets: Pr...
0211_1800_sa_festival
1:39

Curtain raises on festival season
1103_news_presser2
2:19

Terror arrests 'highlight determination' of law enforcement : Police
0710_1800_wa_inquest
1:27

Inquest into hospital death
0317_1800_ADL-PowerFight
1:24

Debate continues over energy policy
0208_0500_nat_trump
2:04

Trump slams the media over terror attack coverage
 

She claims he pulled up in front of her house at about 7.30pm on Thursday night and was wearing leather gloves when he approached the girl.

The 13-year-old was outside the home on Charles Street at Prospect, when the man allegedly jumped out of the back of a silver sedan.

It's claimed a man approached the girl on Thursday night. Source: 7News

Grandmother Sylvia Abdulla said,"It pulled up out there, opened the door and trying to pull her into the car."

"They had the boot open."

The teenager fought him off, ran to the park next door and through her grandmother's back gate to raise the alarm.

"She was crying, shaken. She came up and cuddled up behind my back," Ms Abdulla said.

A man allegedly jumped out of a silver sedan and approached the teenager. Source: 7News.


The girl's grandmother says her grandchildren play in the park next door to her house almost every afternoon.

She believes the suspects could have been watching them for days, waiting for an opportunity to strike.

The girl's grandmother said the children play in the park next door often. Source: 7News

"It was riding up and down all day yesterday," Ms Abdulla said.

"We never took much notice, we just thought someone was lost."

The children moved to Adelaide from the Riverland two weeks ago.

Today was the 13-year-old's first day at Prospect North Primary - which refused to comment on the incident.

This morning detectives re-visited the girl's home.

They are looking for a man who is described as being 178 centimetres tall and of a skinny build.

"It was very scary, we was all shaken." Ms Abdulla said.

She now says she won't sleep until the suspects are caught.

Back To Top