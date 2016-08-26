A man allegedly tried to abduct a teenage girl from outside her grandmother's house

A grandmother from South Australia has described her terror, after a man allegedly tried to drag her 13-year-old granddaughter into the boot of a car at Prospect.

She claims he pulled up in front of her house at about 7.30pm on Thursday night and was wearing leather gloves when he approached the girl.

The 13-year-old was outside the home on Charles Street at Prospect, when the man allegedly jumped out of the back of a silver sedan.

Grandmother Sylvia Abdulla said,"It pulled up out there, opened the door and trying to pull her into the car."

"They had the boot open."

The teenager fought him off, ran to the park next door and through her grandmother's back gate to raise the alarm.

"She was crying, shaken. She came up and cuddled up behind my back," Ms Abdulla said.



The girl's grandmother says her grandchildren play in the park next door to her house almost every afternoon.

She believes the suspects could have been watching them for days, waiting for an opportunity to strike.

"It was riding up and down all day yesterday," Ms Abdulla said.

"We never took much notice, we just thought someone was lost."

The children moved to Adelaide from the Riverland two weeks ago.

Today was the 13-year-old's first day at Prospect North Primary - which refused to comment on the incident.

This morning detectives re-visited the girl's home.

They are looking for a man who is described as being 178 centimetres tall and of a skinny build.

"It was very scary, we was all shaken." Ms Abdulla said.

She now says she won't sleep until the suspects are caught.