Rare white koala born at Australia Zoo

It's koala joey season at Queensland's famous wildlife park Australia Zoo, but amongst a flurry of new births one koala baby stands out.

An extremely rare white koala has been born, surprising both visitors and veterinarians.

Dr Rosie Booth, director of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, said the baby was not an albino, where there is a lack of colour in skin, fur and eyes.

Instead, the female joey’s pale hue is the result of a recessive gene most likely inherited from her mum Tia, who has given birth to other pale babies in the past.

"In veterinary science it’s often referred to as the ‘silvering gene’ where animals are born with white or very pale fur and, just like baby teeth, they eventually shed their baby fur and the regular adult colouration comes through," Dr Booth said.

In the wild, the baby's pale colouring would make camouflage difficult. Source: Australia Zoo

Dr Booth said pale colouring in the wild is often a disadvantage as it made camouflage difficult.

"So this little joey has hit the jackpot being born at Australia Zoo where every single person adores animals and gives them such great care," Dr Booth said.

Tourism Australia is calling for the public to help name the unique snowy-faced koala via its Facebook page.

The joey will be part of the popular 'Mums n Bubs' enclosure.