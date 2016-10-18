Video of a union 'thug' telling a work site supervisor 'I know where you live' and 'I'll f***ing drive you' has been seized upon by the Prime Minister as proof that groups like the CFMEU are running roughshod over Australia's builders.

Leaked video of union 'thug' threatening worker revealed as PM faces tense construction bill battle

The footage shows a Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) safety advisor in a heated clash with a worker at Parklands Commonwealth Games Village Project on the Gold Coast.

The worker repeatedly tells the representative he is trespassing in the November 2015 video, leading to a heated exchange and line interpreted by many, including the Prime Minister, as a threat.

"You're supposed to be a safety adviser. Blokes actually reckon you're not a bad bloke so why don't you prove it?" the CFMEU representative rails.

"You f***ing murder people, you and your corporation, what you represent, have killed people, mate. That's a fact".

The man in an orange high visibility vest boils over further as the worker continues to insist that he leave the job site.

He unleashes what appears to be a violent threat, telling the man "I'll f***ing drive you" before saying he will shut the work site down for two days.

"I know your phone number. I know where you live c***. I'm telling you now, I'm telling you now - if you don't do your job..." he said.

For Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is facing a tense battle in parliament to push through the building watchdog legislation he built an election around, the video is proof of unchecked intimidation by unions over builders.

“Union militancy is rampant across constructions sites in Western Australia,” Mr Turnbull said.

“There has already been disturbing evidence of union militancy by CFMEU officials on the Gorgon project with serious allegations before the court.

"Re-establishing the (construction sector watchdog) ABCC will ensure there are safe and lawful workplaces on major job-creating projects such as those located off WA’s North West Shelf.”

Mr Turnbull said there were currently 113 CFMEU officials before the courts but, speaking to the ABC, he said the legal action did not constitute evidence current laws were working.

He denied his planned reforms - heavily opposed by unions and many workers - were 'union bashing'.

The release of the video comes as Mr Turnbull prepared to introduced the Australian Building and Construction Commission legislation that he used as a trigger for this year's double dissolution election.

The passage of that bill was dealt a heavy blow on Monday, with the shock resignation from the Senate of Family First member and construction company owner Bob Day.

Senator Day resigned from the Senate after revealing the failure of his Home Australia Group, forcing the government into a stronger reliance on successful negotiations with South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon and Liberal-Democrat David Leyonhjelm.