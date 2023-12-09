Pregnant Aussie nurse, 36, and unborn son die 'unexpectedly and tragically'

A beloved mum who died suddenly while 36 weeks pregnant with her second son has been remembered as a “beautiful and compassionate soul” and a “brilliant nurse”.

Amy Barker, from Sydney, and her “beautiful unborn baby boy Marcus unexpectedly and tragically” passed away on Saturday, leaving behind her treasured two-year-old son Nicholas and “partner in life” Clint.

Amy Barker and her unborn baby boy Marcus unexpectedly and tragically passed away on Saturday. Source: Supplied (eyJpdiI6Ik9OQUdESHFvWnYyZFM2aUpuWi85OVE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiU25OWDV1UXg5S0FXdlJ3ZUhjcm5PNFNZTTJWZUF2M0MzRDZjeUdXYjhYcFdXOC9zR1RQM2VMREZvcmxUb3FKOSIsIm1hYyI6IjEyZjBkYmZlMGRmNzlhZWE5MTMwZTMwMjAzOWU2NmViYjY0NDBmODhhMWU3OGQ1OTgyODdiNGZjN2ZlYTBjNmIiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

The 36-year-old “brought such love and joy to everyone who met her”, especially those she helped during her 15-year career as a nurse in the Grace NICU at Westmead Children’s Hospital, her heartbroken family said. “The family is awaiting answers as to what caused this tragedy,” grieving relatives told Yahoo News Australia. “Our hearts are broken, having lost Amy and baby Marcus — two lives taken far too soon.”

Aussie mum 'radiated kindness'

Amy “radiated kindness” and had been Clint’s “cherished partner” for nine years. “A natural mother, Amy thrived in her most cherished role of bringing up Nicholas,” members of both of their families said. “With a second baby boy on the way, Amy, Clint, Nicholas and our families were so excited to meet this newest member.”

For 15 years Amy worked as a nurse in the Grace NICU at Westmead Children’s Hospital. Source: Supplied (eyJpdiI6IjFrSVovZ3hITGd1VTRuMDhX)

The well-respected nurse “radiated kindness” and was “a vicarious and down to earth spirit” who loved all kinds of music and art, travelling with Clint and spending time in nature. “She ran her local playgroup, much to Nicholas’s delight, and enjoyed bringing the community together,” her loved ones said. “She had a love of animals, including her dogs Raven and Cindy who will miss her free-flowing cuddles.”

Amy ran her local playgroup, much to her son Nicholas's delight. Source: Supplied (eyJpdiI6IlowN2F1K1JEeFpGMEo4L0h2VzA1Z2c9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiSDlQU3BES05jamMyOUVoN3dEVGk2Q3Ywdlh1aVpMYzVsSDlOdkV5cWg2YWl5YWpNcDFQU2pnbzN5VFhqZEJNTyIsIm1hYyI6IjZmMzVjMDU2MGY3ZjliOGY4ZDc5NDJiYWY4Y2ZkNmYzYWMzN2Q5ZDA0OWFhMzYyZTNkZTU5YzJiOWJiYjc5NmEiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

Friends and family have so far raised $50,000 for Nicholas's future. Source: Supplied (eyJpdiI6Imc4VTkrZlhnOXFKSzBkRlR6VU1zZkE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoib0xvVGFmNHdTQjR6YnFyUm9QNkU3TloxeXZ3THVXK0RseFc0ZERIYzI4UFFqVVJjNTUwRkFsTmtxZ0trbEU0cSIsIm1hYyI6IjI4OWFmODFhMzUxZGE3ZjBlZThmMjhjMWM2YWNiMjgyYmIyN2ExYTMwYmE0MjJmYmY4M2ZlOTg2ZmU3NGMzMzEiLCJ0YWciOiIifQ==)

Money raised for son's future

In the days following her tragic death, friends, family and community members have rallied around Clint and Nicholas, creating a GoFundMe to help raise money for the little boy’s future.

Story continues

So far it has raised almost $50,000, with friends commenting that the “loss is felt deeply by so many”. “A testament to all of the lives she touched through her work,” one woman wrote. “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a great nurse and person. I’ll miss your beautiful face around work,” another said.

Amy’s loved ones said they are “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and kindness and thank everyone who has supported the GoFundMe page”. “We ask that you keep Amy and Marcus in your hearts and thoughts and deeply appreciate privacy as we grieve this tragic loss as a family,” they added.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.