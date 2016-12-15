Pictured: Pedestrian killed by 'drunk driver' allegedly four times over limit

The man accused of mowing down a young female pedestrian in Sydney's south was allegedly four times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of the crash.

Irish national Patrick Nealon allegedly ran a red light on the Princes Highway at Wolli Creek just before 6pm on Wednesday, and hit Sydney student Nicole Lewanski.

Ms Lewanski's family said the 22-year-old had been walking home from her "dream" librarian internship with the University of Technology in Sydney, which she had begun just six weeks ago.

Nicole Lewanski, 22, was fatally struck when a ute driver allegedly ran a red light and hit her.

Patrick Nealon allegedly returned 0.119 - almost four times the limit.

"This person is going to have to live with that forever now," Ms Lewanski's brother Steven said.

"She was a passionate feminist, she was always sticking up for her friends and others."

Witnesses said Ms Lewanski was standing on a pedestrian island in the middle of the road when she was struck with a "loud thud" and thrown along the highway by Nealon's out-of-control ute.

Crash driver Patrick Nealon will spend Christmas behind bars.

Nealon will now spend Christmas behind bars after he was refused bail in court on Thursday on a string of charges, including aggravated dangerous driving causing death.

Moments after the crash Ms Lewanski was treated by onlookers who raced to help, and later paramedics, but she died shortly after from massive head and internal injuries.

Crash victim Nicole Lewanski.

