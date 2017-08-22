'Life is more important than a few dollars': Perth father's warning after botched Bali surgery

A Perth man says he should have gone home for a routine hernia operation that has left him with ongoing health problems and a debt of almost $100,000 after having the surgery in Bali.

Steven Didmon said he is going to need ongoing dialysis and rehabilitation to get his limb function back after he received an epidural anaesthetic during his July 12 surgery in Bali that caused him to go into cardiac arrest, leaving him with possible kidney and lung damage.

Mr Didmon said he had "no fear" when he went in for surgery in Bali, the Daily Mail reports.

Steven Didmon says he regrets getting the surgery in Bali.

"I'd been in good health prior to it and never would have expected it. It just goes to show it could happen to anyone," he said.

"Obviously cost is a factor but it's not everything, and your life is more important than saving a few dollars."

Mr Didmon has been living in Bali for several years with his Indonesian wife after losing his job as a sub-sea engineer.

His sister said at the time of the incident he had the operation in Bali because he couldn't afford to wait around in Perth for surgery.

The father of two, 39, was admitted into Siloam Hospital on July 12 for a routine hernia operation.

Mr Didmon had to be flown from Bali to Perth.

“He’s come here healthy, went in to do the surgery and it’s ended in disaster,” Mr Didmon’s wife Lovia said.

Mr Didmon’s father Jeffrey said a team of doctors performed CPR on Steven for two hours while his heart “constantly” stopped during surgery.

Steven with his wife Lovia.

