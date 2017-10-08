'She had the biggest heart:' Husband of Sydney bride who died on honeymoon breaks down

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Kelly Clarke was taken to hospital with what was initially believed to be typhoid. 

Two days later, she passed away, just an hour before a medical evacuation team was due to take her back to Sydney.

“She’s got the biggest heart, she always had time for anyone,” her heartbroken husband Chase told 7 News.

"She told me she was scared, she thought she was going to die, I told her I love her.

Kelly and Chase Clarke were honeymooning in Fiji when she was struck down by a mystery illness. Source: Facebook

It remains unclear exactly how the Sydney nurse had her life cut so short. Source: Facebook

The much-loved nurse had complained of a stomach ache, which doctors mistook for typhoid.

When her husband, Chase, left the hospital to pick up her belongings, things took a turn.

He believes her death could have been prevented.

Family and friends have flown over to Fiji to be by Chase's side. Source: 7 News

Her brother and her parents rushed to Fiji to be by Chase's side, her mother telling Seven News her daughter was: From her father: 

“She had just finished her nursing degree and loved her job at Westmead Children's Hospital, she will be deeply missed,” her brother wrote in a touching tribute.

When Kelly left Sydney only a few days ago, her family never envisioned they would never see her again.

"They said to me today that they can do the autopsy tomorrow, but I refused, I argued, I swore, I cried," Mr Clarke added.

With the cause of her death still unclear, Kelly's family is desperate for answers.

