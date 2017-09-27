News

‘I'm so over them’: NBN users left hanging

Yahoo7 News /

Thousands of Australian households have been left hanging by the National Broadband Network, as the problem-plagued residential rollout continues to receive soaring complaints.

The NBN's decision to slash the wholesale price of high speed broadband for businesses does little for frustrated residents like Sharon Eyre who has been fighting for a steady connection since 2014.

"Just before Christmas time it started going really really slowly - I've got no landline, not Internet no Foxtel and at the moment I've got nothing,” a frustrated Ms Eyre told 7 News.

"NBN stands for not bloody necessary - I'm so over them.”

Sharon Eyre said she is fed up with the poor customer service she is receiving from the NBN. Source: 7 News

Complaints to the Ombudsman about NBN internet services have more than doubled in the past year.

The only thing more frustrating than the patchy internet connection is the low speed service that Ms Eyre says she has been dealing with.

With a 7 News camera rolling, the NBN technician booked by her provider, Telstra, cancelled yet again.

When contacted, the NBN said they were “looking into” Ms Eyre’s frustrating fight for a basic Internet connection.

Complaints about the NBN have gone up 141 per cent in the past year. Source: 7 News

"It sounds like an incredibly frustrating experience and what's happened as been unacceptable and we're looking into it,” NBN spokesperson Philippa Perry said in response to Ms Eyre's complaints.

Thousands of households and businesses are now so disillusioned with NBN they're opting out altogether from fixed broadband and choosing an alternative mobile broadband.

“There's a great alternative with mobile broadband and for just $69.95 for 100 gigabytes a month, that's a fantastic price point and allowance for the average family,” Ovo Mobile Broadband CEO Matt Jones explained.

Since the 7 News intervention this afternoon, the NBN finally restored Sharon's internet.

