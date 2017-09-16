News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery after family of four found dead in Mexico
Mystery after family of four found dead at luxury resort in Mexico

Driver '10 times the limit' when bus plouged into two Sydney homes

7News Sydney /

A Sydney bus driver who allegedly blew ten times over the limit for his licence has been suspended from his job after crashing into two homes.

pensioner fulfils lifelong dream of driving a bus
0:56

pensioner fulfils lifelong dream of driving a bus
0305_1130_nat_bridge
1:33

Traffic snarls as Harbour Bridge lane changes made
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1800_qld_speed
1:34

M1 speed traps anger motorists
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0622_1600_nat_4yo
1:15

Driver on the run after crashing into a Sydney house
1020_1130_nat_raids
0:19

Police seize cash, drugs in dramatic raids on Sydney homes
Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
1:07

Mother, son found dead in Sydney home
 

His empty bus ploughed into the homes at North Ryde, causing extensive damage, but incredibly no one was killed.

At midday in heavy traffic, multiple cameras captured the bus screaming out of the North Ryde depot.

The bus hit two Sydney homes. Source: 7 News

It was on the road for mere seconds before swerving off and slamming into homes on Epping drive.

"Bang, bang, bang... and then I come to look and come and see the bus," said resident Siu Yau.

It ploughed through the bedroom of one home before coming to a stop in the lounge room of another, taking down a power line on its way.

The bus was on the road for a short while before it crashed. Source: 7 News

Footage shows it screaming through traffic. Source: 7 News

“Thank goodness he missed the power pole,” said demolition company owner Zac Dalleh.

“He's just gone through the other driveway and the other peoples places.”

Fire and Rescue said the homes were now 'uninhabitable'. Source: 7 News

The homeowner moved just in time but his neighbours were not as lucky and had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Steven Moran said the two homes “suffered severe structural damage” and were left “totally uninhabitable”.

The driver was 10 times over the limit for a heavy vehicle licence. Source: 7 News

He has been suspended. Source: 7 News

It was the alleged actions of a drunk and out of control driver that left the trail of destruction.

Police say he returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.2 – ten times the legal limit for a heavy vehicle driver.

He had no passengers on board.

The owner of the bus company North Sydney Bus Charters said the driver has been suspended pending further investigation.

Back To Top