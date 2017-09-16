Driver '10 times the limit' when bus plouged into two Sydney homes

A Sydney bus driver who allegedly blew ten times over the limit for his licence has been suspended from his job after crashing into two homes.

His empty bus ploughed into the homes at North Ryde, causing extensive damage, but incredibly no one was killed.

At midday in heavy traffic, multiple cameras captured the bus screaming out of the North Ryde depot.

It was on the road for mere seconds before swerving off and slamming into homes on Epping drive.

"Bang, bang, bang... and then I come to look and come and see the bus," said resident Siu Yau.

It ploughed through the bedroom of one home before coming to a stop in the lounge room of another, taking down a power line on its way.

“Thank goodness he missed the power pole,” said demolition company owner Zac Dalleh.

“He's just gone through the other driveway and the other peoples places.”

The homeowner moved just in time but his neighbours were not as lucky and had to be treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Steven Moran said the two homes “suffered severe structural damage” and were left “totally uninhabitable”.

It was the alleged actions of a drunk and out of control driver that left the trail of destruction.

Police say he returned a positive roadside breath test of 0.2 – ten times the legal limit for a heavy vehicle driver.

He had no passengers on board.

The owner of the bus company North Sydney Bus Charters said the driver has been suspended pending further investigation.