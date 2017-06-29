News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

School children as young as five identified as potential criminals or extremists

Yahoo7 News /

The schoolyard has become the new battle ground in combating young lives maturing into violence as schoolboys as young as five are being identified as "at risk" of criminality or extremism.

London attacker identified as Khalid Masood
1:08

London attacker identified as Khalid Masood
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
1:33

Police: 2 dead after shooting at Central Michigan University
2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
1:03

2 shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large: Police
South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
1:51

South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
5:08

Over 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Seized by Authorities in Banana Shipment
Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0:25

Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0227_1800_MEL-Cops
2:05

Senior Victorian police officer resigns over online remarks
Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
0:57

Emergency Services Respond to 'Major Incident' Following Explosion in Leicester
Police Officer Dies as Violence Erupts After Europa League Clash in Bilbao
1:22

Police Officer Dies as Violence Erupts After Europa League Clash in Bilbao
 

One school in Sydney's inner west has reportedly flagged 10 young males who are on the wrong path.

The alarms come as the NSW Department of Education announced it had deployed five specialist support teams targeting "anti-socials and extremist behaviour" in our schools, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Child psychologists, researchers and educators have reported a concerning spike in the number of "lost boys" in primary schools – children who are disengaged from their school work and learning and display a potential to mature into criminals or extremists.

Children as young as five have been flagged as 'at risk' for criminal or extremist lives in adulthood. Source: Getty

At one affluent inner west primary school the government noted 10 boys had been identified as "at risk" and had since been placed in a special program.

Dr Rose Cantali, a school councillor and clinical psychologist, said boys' disengagement from their surroundings was growing to serious levels, with at risk teens becoming involved in violence and shootings or radicalisation.

Dr Cantali, who is also president of the NSW Parents' Council, recalled one Muslim family she encountered in the past had three children end up on the radicalisation track.

Leading psychologist says teens can feel 'adrift and anxious and sometimes sad or suicidal'. Source: Getty

The mother sought help from a councillor because of her children's behaviour.

"Fast-forward, three of her boys ended up becoming terrorists — one in our jails at the current time and the other two jailed in other countries.

"I remember wondering, 'how this could have happened? What did we miss?'"

Dr Rose Cantali recalled one Muslim mother who ended up with three radicalised boys, all are in jail.

Dr Wayne Warburton, a psychologist at Macquarie University who focuses on aggression, said many teens often felt "adrift and anxious and sometimes sad or suicidal".

The globally recognised psychologist said changed behaviour "must start with children who are young and it must be scaffolded in schools and the curriculum".

The NSW Education Department said there were five specialist teams working in the state's institutions, led by a member of the school's executive.

Behaviours in the playground are being flagged for intervention. Source: 7 News

Each squad includes a senior psychological adviser, a technology expert and a community liaison officer.

A department spokesperson told the newspaper the "robust systems in place to identify students who are vulnerable and may be influenced to engage in high-risk behaviour including substance abuse, crime, self-harm or anti-social and extremist behaviour".

Schools were also working closely with police to ensure all incidents and concerns over anti-social and extremist behaviour or tendencies were reported.

Newsbreak - June 29

Back To Top