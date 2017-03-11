WATCH: 'Angry' dementia patient dances up a storm listening to Elvis classic

The King has inspired an "angry and agitated" Sydney dementia patient to shake his hips with a huge grin on his face as he boogied around a hospital ward in northwest Sydney.

WATCH: 'Angry' dementia patient dances up a storm while transformed with Elvis Presley classic

Footage captures the elderly patient John "Sean" O'Malley's pure delight as he dances up a storm while listening to Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel through headphones and an iPod shuffle at Blacktown Hospital.

The hospital has developed a music and memory program, where each patient listens to a personalised playlist in an effort to help them become happier and more social while in care.

"When John arrived at Blacktown Hospital, his dementia often made him angry, distressed and agitated. We decided to play some Elvis songs for him, as part of our program," Western Sydney Health said on their Facebook page.

"His whole behaviour has changed, so for us at home we haven't been as worried about how he is going in hospital," Mr O'Malley's daughter Trish Scerri said.

Her sister Patricia Scerri agreed.

"The music has changed my dad's whole perspective on being in hospital and [he is] not as scared as what he was four weeks ago. He still has moments but nothing like [before]," she said.

The video has been viewed more than 24,000 times since it was posted on Tuesday.